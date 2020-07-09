Envision shakes up leadership team — 4 insights

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare made a pair of appointments to its leadership team.

What you should know:

1. Envision will add Wessel Booysen as executive vice president and chief financial officer July 13, and Ilene Moore as senior vice president and general counsel Aug. 1.

2. Mr. Booysen comes to Envision after a tenure as managing director and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage for Asia Pacific and Africa. He succeeds Teresa Sparks, who will transition to an advisory role.

3. Ms. Moore recently served as general counsel for DaVita Medical Group. She succeeds Craig Wilson, who is transitioning out of the role.

4. Mr. Booysen and Ms. Moore will report to CEO Jim Rechtin.

