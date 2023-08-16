Outpatient care centers is the second top-paying industry for surgeons, offering over $25,000 more than that mean annual wage.

The mean annual wage for surgeons, excluding oral and maxillofacial surgeons, is $347,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent data from May 2022.

Only two of the five top-paying industries for surgeons pay above average, as the No. 1 paying industry — offices of physicians — significantly leads in the highest levels of employment.

The offices of physicians industry has the highest level of employment in surgeons, with an estimate of 16,010. The second-highest industry employing surgeons is general medical and surgical hospitals, with an estimate of 7,230. By leading in both employment and mean annual wage, the offices of physicians industry raises the overall average pay for surgeons across all industries.

Here is a list of the top-paying industries for surgeons, along with the corresponding annual mean wage, according to BLS data:

1. Office of physicians: $385,420

2. Outpatient care centers: $373,200

3. Offices of other health practitioners: $318,450

4. General medical and surgical hospitals: $310,530

5. Specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) hospitals: $291,170