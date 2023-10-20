The physician staffing shortage by the numbers

Here are four numbers that provide insight into the physician shortage crisis in the U.S.:

1. Of the 145,213 healthcare providers that left the workforce from 2021 to 2023, 71,309 of them were physicians, according to Definitive Healthcare's "Addressing the healthcare staffing shortage" report.

2. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

3. Both primary care and specialty care are projected to have staff shortages by 2031, according to a report from McKinsey & Co.

4.The shortage of physicians in the U.S. could reach 124,000 by 2034, according to Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report.