The physician specialists most likely to be sued

Claire Wallace -  

General surgeons are the most likely to face malpractice lawsuits during their careers, with 90% reporting being either a sole or co-defendant in a lawsuit, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26. 

Here are 22 physician specialties and the frequencies at which they face malpractice lawsuits: 

General surgery: 90% 

OB-GYN: 85%

Orthopedics: 82% 

Plastic surgery: 73%

Otolaryngology: 72% 

Radiology: 72% 

Urology: 72%

Emergency medicine: 71% 

Critical care: 66% 

Cardiology: 64% 

Gastroenterology: 64% 

Neurology: 59% 

Anesthesiology: 57% 

Infectious diseases: 50% 

Ophthalmology: 49% 

Oncology: 47% 

Internal medicine: 46% 

Family medicine: 45% 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 45% 

Pathology: 44% 

Pediatrics: 43% 

Psychiatry: 30%

