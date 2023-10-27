The physician specialists most likely to be sued

General surgeons are the most likely to face malpractice lawsuits during their careers, with 90% reporting being either a sole or co-defendant in a lawsuit, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26.

Here are 22 physician specialties and the frequencies at which they face malpractice lawsuits:

General surgery: 90%

OB-GYN: 85%

Orthopedics: 82%

Plastic surgery: 73%

Otolaryngology: 72%

Radiology: 72%

Urology: 72%

Emergency medicine: 71%

Critical care: 66%

Cardiology: 64%

Gastroenterology: 64%

Neurology: 59%

Anesthesiology: 57%

Infectious diseases: 50%

Ophthalmology: 49%

Oncology: 47%

Internal medicine: 46%

Family medicine: 45%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 45%

Pathology: 44%

Pediatrics: 43%

Psychiatry: 30%