The legacy of COVID-19 on ASCs: Pros and cons

The Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society asked members about pros and cons that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what respondents had to say, according to survey results shared with Becker's ASC Review.

On patient care: Members reported better communication with patients due to telemedicine. The pandemic also encouraged collaboration among hospitals and healthcare systems. However, some patients have missed or delayed screenings, and hospitals have restrictions on visitors.

On staffing: Those surveyed were worried about the possibility of shutdowns and understaffing. During the pandemic, many ASCs have created an entry-level healthcare screener and staff embraced flexibility and reduced hours, boosting morale.

On leadership: Despite the overall stress reported and delayed projects due to the pandemic, members surveyed said leaders have increased their managing skills and organization. They feel more prepared for future emergencies.

On infection prevention: Members surveyed point to improved infection control and extra effort in screening and sanitizing during the pandemic. At the same time, they're concerned about PPE shortages and battling society's fatigue with mask-wearing and social distancing.

On finances: Members said federal stimulus programs have helped stabilize their ASC's finances. The pandemic has caused revenue cycles to slow, and ASCs have had to face significant losses due to stay-at-home orders.

