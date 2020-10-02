President Trump contracts COVID-19 — What it could mean for the administration

President Donald Trump tweeted early Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

Stock market futures fell heavily on the news, and CNN reported White House aides scrambled to determine whether anyone else at the White House could have contracted the disease.

President Trump tweeted: "Today, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to be tested as soon as possible. Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence said they tested negative for the virus later on Oct. 2, CNN reports.

President Trump is in the high risk category for complications, according to CNN.

As a result of the positive diagnosis, President Trump will likely have to cancel several campaign events. If he becomes debilitated further, President Trump could temporarily grant power to Mr. Pence through the 25th amendment. Mr. Pence could serve as president in President Trump's absence without taking the office. President Trump would have to declare in a letter he is fit to serve as president again to return to office.

On Oct. 1, President Trump flew to a fundraiser in New Jersey and was in close contact with White House aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive for the virus Oct. 1. At the New Jersey fundraiser, he appeared lethargic but came in contact with about 100 people, the New York Times reports.

Before making the announcement, President Trump told a virtual audience at the virtual Al Smith Dinner that, "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country."

