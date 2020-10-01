10 facts and statistics on otolaryngology | 2020
Here are 10 things to know about otolaryngology and otolaryngologists:
- The average salary for otolaryngologists is $455,000, with an average incentive bonus of $91,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2020."
- Otolaryngology has seen a decrease of 1 percent in compensation since 2019.
- Women make up about 22 percent of otolaryngologists.
- About 66 percent of otolaryngologists say they feel fairly compensated, and about 90 percent say they would stay in their specialty.
- About 14 percent of otolaryngologists have a net worth of at least $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020."
- About 29 percent of otolaryngologists are still paying off their student loans.
- About 25 percent of Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers, or 1,424 centers, include otolaryngology, according to CMS data reported by ASCA.
- Of those centers, 29 are single-specialty ASCs, making up 1 percent of all single-specialty ASCs. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, 1,395 include otolaryngology — 48 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.
The following data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.
- The average case mix of otolaryngology by region is:
Atlantic: 10 percent
Midwest: 7 percent
Mountain: 9 percent
Northwest: 9 percent
Pacific: 4 percent
South: 7 percent
10. Average revenue per case for otolaryngology cases is:
Mean: $2,543
25th percentile: $1,804
Median: $2,219
75th percentile: $2,592
90th percentile: $4,172
