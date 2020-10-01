10 facts and statistics on otolaryngology | 2020

Here are 10 things to know about otolaryngology and otolaryngologists:

The average salary for otolaryngologists is $455,000, with an average incentive bonus of $91,000, according to Medscape's " Physician Compensation Report 2020 ." Otolaryngology has seen a decrease of 1 percent in compensation since 2019. Women make up about 22 percent of otolaryngologists. About 66 percent of otolaryngologists say they feel fairly compensated, and about 90 percent say they would stay in their specialty. About 14 percent of otolaryngologists have a net worth of at least $5 million, according to Medscape's " Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2020 ." About 29 percent of otolaryngologists are still paying off their student loans. About 25 percent of Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers, or 1,424 centers, include otolaryngology, according to CMS data reported by ASCA. Of those centers, 29 are single-specialty ASCs, making up 1 percent of all single-specialty ASCs. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, 1,395 include otolaryngology — 48 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.



The following data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker



The average case mix of otolaryngology by region is:

Atlantic: 10 percent

Midwest: 7 percent

Mountain: 9 percent

Northwest: 9 percent

Pacific: 4 percent

South: 7 percent



10. Average revenue per case for otolaryngology cases is:

Mean: $2,543

25th percentile: $1,804

Median: $2,219

75th percentile: $2,592

90th percentile: $4,172

More articles on surgery centers:

11 facts and statistics on ophthalmology and ophthalmologists | 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.