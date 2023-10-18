The highest-rated ASC in 40 states, per Newsweek

Newsweek and Statista have partnered to name the top 550 ASCs in the U.S. for 2024, recognizing facilities across 40 states.
The top-ranking ASC in each state was chosen based on recommendations from medical professionals and an analysis of performance data from each facility.
The highest-rated ASC in 40 states:
Alabama: Surgery Partners Birmingham Surgery Center
Arizona: United Surgical Partners International Dignity Health-St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)
Arkansas: Premier Gastroenterology Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock)
California: Cedars-Sinai 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)
Colorado: HCA Healthcare Midtown Surgical Center (Denver)
Connecticut: SCA Health Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center
Delaware: SCA Health Limestone Surgery Center (Wilmington)
Florida: Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)
Georgia: Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)
Hawaii: Kaiser Permanente Hilo Community Surgery Center
Idaho: Millenium Surgery Center (Meridian)
Illinois: Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago)
Indiana: IU Health Ball Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center (Muncie)
Iowa: Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center
Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System KU MedWest, Medical Pavilion (Shawnee)
Kentucky: Baptist Health Surgery Center in Lexington
Louisiana: Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge
Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center-White Marsh (Nottingham)
Massachusetts: Advanced Eye Centers Advanced Eye Surgery Center (North Dartmouth)
Michigan: Munson Healthcare Copper Ridge Surgery Center
Minnesota: M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Maple Grove
Mississippi: North Mississippi Health Services North Mississippi Surgery Center (Tupelo)
Missouri: Saint Luke's East Hospital Surgery Center (Lee's Summit)
Nebraska: Nebraska Surgery Center (Lincoln)
Nevada: Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas)
New Hampshire: Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center
New Jersey: SCA Health Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)
New York: Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan (New York City)
North Carolina: Duke Health Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham)
Ohio: SCA Health Dublin Surgery Center
Oklahoma: USPI Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)
Oregon: SCA Health McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)
Pennsylvania: Abington Surgical Center (Willow Grove)
South Carolina: SCA Health Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center
Texas: Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
Utah: Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Surgery Center (Ogden)
Virginia: HCA Healthcare Reston Surgery Center
Washington: Proliance Surgeons Proliance Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)
Wisconsin: Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)