The highest-rated ASC in 40 states, per Newsweek

Newsweek and Statista have partnered to name the top 550 ASCs in the U.S. for 2024, recognizing facilities across 40 states. 

The top-ranking ASC in each state was chosen based on recommendations from medical professionals and an analysis of performance data from each facility.  

The highest-rated ASC in 40 states:

Alabama: Surgery Partners Birmingham Surgery Center 

Arizona: United Surgical Partners International Dignity Health-St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)  

Arkansas: Premier Gastroenterology Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock) 

California: Cedars-Sinai 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills) 

Colorado: HCA Healthcare Midtown Surgical Center (Denver) 

Connecticut: SCA Health Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center 

Delaware: SCA Health Limestone Surgery Center (Wilmington) 

Florida: Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami) 

Georgia: Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta) 

Hawaii: Kaiser Permanente Hilo Community Surgery Center 

Idaho: Millenium Surgery Center (Meridian) 

Illinois: Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago) 

Indiana: IU Health Ball Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center (Muncie) 

Iowa: Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center 

Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System KU MedWest, Medical Pavilion (Shawnee) 

Kentucky: Baptist Health Surgery Center in Lexington 

Louisiana: Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge 

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center-White Marsh (Nottingham) 

Massachusetts: Advanced Eye Centers Advanced Eye Surgery Center (North Dartmouth) 

Michigan: Munson Healthcare Copper Ridge Surgery Center 

Minnesota: M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Maple Grove 

Mississippi: North Mississippi Health Services North Mississippi Surgery Center (Tupelo) 

Missouri: Saint Luke's East Hospital Surgery Center (Lee's Summit) 

Nebraska: Nebraska Surgery Center (Lincoln) 

Nevada: Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas) 

New Hampshire: Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center 

New Jersey: SCA Health Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel) 

New York: Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan (New York City)

North Carolina: Duke Health Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham)

Ohio: SCA Health Dublin Surgery Center

Oklahoma: USPI Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa) 

Oregon: SCA Health McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene) 

Pennsylvania: Abington Surgical Center (Willow Grove) 

South Carolina: SCA Health Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville) 

Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

Texas: Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas

Utah: Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Surgery Center (Ogden) 

Virginia: HCA Healthcare Reston Surgery Center

Washington: Proliance Surgeons Proliance Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland) 

Wisconsin: Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee) 

