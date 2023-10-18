The highest-rated ASC in 40 states, per Newsweek

Newsweek and Statista have partnered to name the top 550 ASCs in the U.S. for 2024, recognizing facilities across 40 states.

The top-ranking ASC in each state was chosen based on recommendations from medical professionals and an analysis of performance data from each facility.

The highest-rated ASC in 40 states:

Alabama: Surgery Partners Birmingham Surgery Center

Arizona: United Surgical Partners International Dignity Health-St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Arkansas: Premier Gastroenterology Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock)

California: Cedars-Sinai 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)

Colorado: HCA Healthcare Midtown Surgical Center (Denver)

Connecticut: SCA Health Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center

Delaware: SCA Health Limestone Surgery Center (Wilmington)

Florida: Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

Georgia: Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Kaiser Permanente Hilo Community Surgery Center

Idaho: Millenium Surgery Center (Meridian)

Illinois: Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago)

Indiana: IU Health Ball Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center (Muncie)

Iowa: Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center

Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System KU MedWest, Medical Pavilion (Shawnee)

Kentucky: Baptist Health Surgery Center in Lexington

Louisiana: Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center-White Marsh (Nottingham)

Massachusetts: Advanced Eye Centers Advanced Eye Surgery Center (North Dartmouth)

Michigan: Munson Healthcare Copper Ridge Surgery Center

Minnesota: M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Maple Grove

Mississippi: North Mississippi Health Services North Mississippi Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Missouri: Saint Luke's East Hospital Surgery Center (Lee's Summit)

Nebraska: Nebraska Surgery Center (Lincoln)

Nevada: Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Jersey: SCA Health Surgical Center of South Jersey (Mount Laurel)

New York: Gramercy Surgery Center Manhattan (New York City)

North Carolina: Duke Health Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham)

Ohio: SCA Health Dublin Surgery Center

Oklahoma: USPI Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa)

Oregon: SCA Health McKenzie Surgery Center (Eugene)

Pennsylvania: Abington Surgical Center (Willow Grove)

South Carolina: SCA Health Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

Texas: Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas

Utah: Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Surgery Center (Ogden)

Virginia: HCA Healthcare Reston Surgery Center

Washington: Proliance Surgeons Proliance Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)

Wisconsin: Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)