The health systems mandating masks for physicians, patients

Health systems nationwide are reinstating mask mandates for patients and physicians as cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus continue to surge.

Here are 15 major health systems that have brought back mask mandates:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals reinstated a mask policy across all its facilities, including outpatient and ambulatory care centers.

2. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, which has facilities across Wisconsin and Illinois, reinstated mask mandates at many of its care sites.

3. Philadelphia-based Main Line Health reinstated masking requirements at all its facilities beginning Jan. 4. The mandate will last for at least two weeks.

4. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, the largest health system in Massachusetts, has reinstated mask mandates for all providers who work directly with patients.

5. Owensboro (Ky.) Health is requiring masks at four of its locations through at least the first week of January.

6. Cincinnati-based UC Health has reinstated mask mandates for staff members interacting with patients.

7. Cleveland Clinic is requiring masks across all its facilities.

8. West Orange, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health brought back mask mandates for all employees across all its facilities.

9. The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is requiring patients and visitors to mask across all its facilities.

10. Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance brought back its mask policy for patients, visitors and staff.

11. Baystate Health in Springfield, Mass., brought back its mask policy Sept. 15.

12. The University of Chicago Medical Center brought back mask mandates for all its staff members.

13. Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health Network and medical practices revived mask mandates at all its facilities for staff members and patients. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

14. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reintroduced a mask mandate at its facilities in Santa Rosa, Calif., amid an uptick in patients testing positive for COVID-19.

15. Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township, N.J., brought back its mask policy.