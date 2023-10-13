The disadvantages of physician side gigs: 6 thoughts 

Medscape laid out the disadvantages to physicians taking side gigs in its 2023 "Physician Side Gigs Report," published Oct. 12.

Medscape surveyed 1,939 physicians across more than 29 specialties from Feb. 1 to May 10.

Here are six anonymous physicians on the downside to taking on side gigs:

"There are a lot of hours involved and a lot to learn."

"It can be nerve-wracking to follow changes in the investment markets."

"You deal with bursts of too much work."

"With consulting and serving as an expert witness, deadlines can sometimes be onerous."

"When I am done with my side gig, I have to deal with the messages that stacked up while I was away from my office."