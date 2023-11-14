The 6 key ways nurse specialists supplement their incomes

Salaried nurse specialists earn an average of $139,000 a year, while hourly nurse specialists earn an average of $154,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "APRN Compensation Report," published Nov. 14.

The report is based on a survey of 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses.

In addition, 50% of APRNs take on extra clinical roles or side jobs to supplement their yearly earnings.

Six key ways APRNs supplement their earnings:

1. Worked extra shifts/overtime weekends/extra holidays: 23%

2. Worked a second job or another income-producing activity (non-nursing): 13%

3. Worked "on-call" shifts: 11%

4. Acted as a preceptor: 9%

5. Taught classes: 8%

6. Took charge nurse responsibilities: 2%