ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 6 key ways nurse specialists supplement their incomes

Claire Wallace -  

Salaried nurse specialists earn an average of $139,000 a year, while hourly nurse specialists earn an average of $154,000, according to Medscape's 2023 "APRN Compensation Report," published Nov. 14. 

The report is based on a survey of 2,804 advanced practice registered nurses. 

In addition, 50% of APRNs take on extra clinical roles or side jobs to supplement their yearly earnings. 

Six key ways APRNs supplement their earnings: 

1. Worked extra shifts/overtime weekends/extra holidays: 23% 

2. Worked a second job or another income-producing activity (non-nursing): 13% 

3. Worked "on-call" shifts: 11% 

4. Acted as a preceptor: 9% 

5. Taught classes: 8% 

6. Took charge nurse responsibilities: 2%

