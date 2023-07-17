The 10 worst states for physicians to live and work in, per CNBC

Texas has been named the worst state in the U.S. to live and work in for 2023, according to a July 14 report from CNBC.

CNBC considered factors including life, health and inclusion, crime, environmental equality, healthcare, child care and more. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 worst states to live and work in, and their respective life, health and inclusion scores out of 350:

1. Texas: 53

2. Oklahoma: 75

3. Louisiana: 76

4. (tie) South Carolina: 86

4. (tie) Alabama: 86

6. Missouri: 98

7. Indiana: 113

8. Tennessee: 115

9. Arkansas: 118

10. Florida: 129