The 10 states most interested in artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is shaping every industry in the world, and the healthcare industry is no exception. From changing colonoscopy polyp detection to providing relief for practice administrators, this new era of AI is making an impact on ASCs.

Patients living in California are most interested in learning more about artificial intelligence, according to a report from generative AI customer support company DevRev. The report, which DevRev sent to Becker's on Oct. 30, analyzed regional average monthly searches for AI-related search terms in the last 12 months.

The 10 states most interested in AI:

1. California

2. Washington

3. New York

4. Utah

5. Massachusetts

6. Oregon

7. Nevada

8. Colorado

9. Virginia

10. Florida