The 10 best, worst states to retire

With about 30 percent of physicians in active patient care being older than 60, a "retirement cliff" is approaching. Meanwhile, Iowa was found to be the best state to retire in 2023, according to financial website Bankrate.

Bankrate's study, published July 31, used public and private datasets to rank all 50 states based on metrics including affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Here are the 10 best states to retire:

1. Iowa

2. Delaware

3. West Virginia

4. Missouri

5. Mississippi

6. Wyoming

7. Pennsylvania

8. Florida

9. Hawaii

10. Nebraska

Here are the 10 worst states to retire, starting with the lowest-ranked state:

1. Alaska

2. New York

3. California

4. Washington

5. Massachusetts

6. North Dakota

7. Texas

8. Colorado

9. Maryland

10. Louisiana