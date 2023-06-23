Tenet to undergo CFO transition

Tenet Healthcare, an operator of 465 ASCs and surgical hospitals nationwide, has appointed Sun Park as its new CFO and executive vice president, effective January 1.

Mr. Park will serve as executive vice president from July 11 to December 31. Tenet's current CFO and executive vice president, Dan Cancelmi, will retire at the end of 2023.

Mr. Park will report to Tenet's CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, according to a June 23 press release.

He will lead Tenet's financial planning and analysis, accounting, SEC reporting, internal auditing, taxes, treasury, government programs and investor relations.

Mr. Park most recently served as executive vice president and CFO of pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing of AmerisourceBergen.