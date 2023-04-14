States where physician pay is highest and lowest

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

Physicians in Wisconsin earned the highest pay over the last year on average, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

10 states with the highest physician pay 

1. Wisconsin: $397,000

2. Indiana: $372,000

3. Georgia: $363,000

4. Connecticut: $362,000

5. Missouri: $361,000

6. New Jersey: $360,000

7. South Carolina: $360,000

8. Florida: $359,000

9. California: $358,000

10. Michigan: $356,000

13 states with the lowest physician pay 

1. Maryland: $306,000

2. Colorado: $327,000

3. Virginia: $330,000

4. Massachusetts: $331,000

5. Arizona: $334,000

6. Washington: $338,000

7. Tennessee: $340,000

8. Pennsylvania: $344,000

9. Alabama: $348,000 

10. New York: $348,000 

11. Illinois: $350,000

12. North Carolina: $350,000

13. Texas: $353,000

