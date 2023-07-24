Remote, hybrid employers hiring 2 times fast than those fully in-office

Companies with remote or hybrid work policies are hiring workers at twice the rate of employers that are fully in the office, according to a July 18 report from Forbes.

Over the last three months, companies with fully flexible work policies grew at a rate of 1.9 percent. Companies that require workers to come in between one and four days a week grew by 1.5 percent, while fully in-office companies only grew by 0.8 percent.

The trend was similar over a 12-month period as well, when fully flexible companies grew by 5.6 percent, hybrid companies grew by 4.1 percent and fully in-office companies grew by 2.6 percent.

The trend was maintained regardless of the size of the company, according to the report.