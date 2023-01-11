Remembering 6 ASC, medical leaders who died in 2022

Becker's reported on six ASC leaders, cardiologists, ophthalmologists and anesthesiologists who died in 2022:

1. In January, Ronald Mitchell Stewart, MD, a founder of Anniston (Ala.) Surgery Center, died at 81.

2. In March, physician Robert Finch, MD, an ENT surgeon who helped found Springfield (Ill.) Clinic's ASC, died.

3. In April, Louis Betz, MD, an ophthalmologist and founder of Betz Ophthalmology Associates in Lewisburg, Pa., died at 81.

4. In May, Morton Mower, MD, a Baltimore-based cardiologist, died at 89.

5. In May, Lisa Wise-Faberowski, MD, an associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, died following a breast cancer relapse.

6. In October, Ronald Rittenmeyer, the former executive chair and CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, died at 75.