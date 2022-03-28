Prolific physician who helped found an ASC dies 

Robert Finch, MD, a physician who helped found Springfield (Ill.) Clinic's ASC, died from complications related to frontotemporal degeneration March 12 in Austin, Texas, according to an obituary published in The State Journal-Register.

Dr. Finch, an ENT surgeon, was one of the first physicians hired by the Springfield Clinic and a professor at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He was also the first surgeon to perform endoscopic sinus surgery in Springfield.

He attended medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, completed his surgery internship at St. Louis University and his ENT residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"He excelled at literally everything he put his mind to," the obituary said. "His lifelong motto of 'hard work and perseverance' served him well. Not only was he a talented and beloved ENT surgeon, but he was a skilled sailor, aviator, hunter, checkers player, Illinois State Fair blue ribbon winning peanut brittle maker, fire starter, oyster connoisseur, gumbo maker, space enthusiast, dancer, friend, husband, father and grandfather."