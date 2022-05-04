Stanford anesthesiology leader dies

Lisa Wise-Faberowski, MD, associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at the Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, died Jan. 23, Stanford said May 3.

Dr. Wise-Faberowski had a relapse of breast cancer in October 2018, took a medical leave in October 2020, and continued to conduct research and review articles for anesthesia journals until her death.

"Lisa Wise-Faberowski was an incredibly kind and dedicated professor who went out of her way to help her colleagues and her patients," said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of Stanford School of Medicine. "We are heartbroken to lose such a brilliant physician-scientist, educator, mentor and friend."

Dr. Wise-Faberowski was honored with several awards in her career as a pediatric anesthesiologist, including the John J. Downes Award and two young investigator awards, one from the Society of Neurosurgical Anesthesia and Critical Care and one from the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia.