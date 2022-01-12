Alabama physician, ASC founder dies

ASC founder Ronald Mitchell Stewart, MD, died Jan. 8 at age 81, according to his obituary published on the Anniston Star.

Dr. Stewart, an OB-GYN, was one of the original group of physicians who established the Anniston (Ala.) Surgery Center.

He also established a medical practice, Northeast Alabama OB-GYN, and was a fellow of the American College of OB-GYN.

Dr. Stewart also served as past OB-GYN department chief at Anniston-based Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and onAlabama's Department of Public Health Region III Perinatal Advisory Committee.