Physician's license revoked following 2 patient overdoses

Irene Kimura, MD, a physician based in Moses Lake, Wash., has had her medical license revoked following an investigation into two patient overdoses and unprofessional conduct, CBS affiliate KREM reported July 26.

Dr. Kimura allegedly did not conduct appropriate patient exams before prescribing opioids. She also practiced substandard prescribing for patients with known substance issues, which was a contributing factor in two overdoses, according to the report.

For one patient suffering from uncontrolled chronic back pain, Dr. Kimura allegedly prescribed the highest dose of oxycodone despite a lack of information from prior records. Before a second visit, the patient was hospitalized after suffering an overdose due to dosing schedule confusion.

After his second clinic visit, he requested another prescription for pain. Dr. Kimura increased his medication without investigating the symptoms. The patient was then found dead two days after filling an extended-release morphine prescription.

She is also accused of unprofessional conduct after allegedly requesting a $25,000 loan from a patient and agreed to pay interest with under-the-table medication, the report said.