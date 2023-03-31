Physician specialties with the largest gender pay gap

Oral surgery is the specialty with the largest pay gap between men and women, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

The survey includes responses from more than 190,000 physicians over six years, including more than 31,000 physicians in 2022.

Here are the specialties with the largest pay gap in 2023:

1. Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Average salary for men: $568,789

Average salary for women: $395,687

2. Urology

Average salary for men: $515,850

Average salary for women: $424,733

3. Ophthalmology

Average salary for men: $468,515

Average salary for women: $387,295

4. Allergy and immunology

Average salary for men: $329,634

Average salary for women:$268,938

5. Pediatric pulmonology

Average salary for men: $282,272

Average salary for women: $227,958