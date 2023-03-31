Physician specialties with the largest gender pay gap

Oral surgery is the specialty with the largest pay gap between men and women, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."
The survey includes responses from more than 190,000 physicians over six years, including more than 31,000 physicians in 2022.
Here are the specialties with the largest pay gap in 2023:
1. Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Average salary for men: $568,789
Average salary for women: $395,687
2. Urology
Average salary for men: $515,850
Average salary for women: $424,733
3. Ophthalmology
Average salary for men: $468,515
Average salary for women: $387,295
4. Allergy and immunology
Average salary for men: $329,634
Average salary for women:$268,938
5. Pediatric pulmonology
Average salary for men: $282,272
Average salary for women: $227,958