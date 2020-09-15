Physician shot in Minnesota hospital parking ramp during robbery: 4 details

A Minnesota physician was robbed and shot in a hospital parking ramp on Sept. 14, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

Four details:



1. The Star Tribune reported the physician was robbed outside of Edina, Minn.-based M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and then shot in the head.



2. The doctor suffered non-critical injuries and received medical treatment.



3. Roads and highways around the hospital and surrounding medical and retail center were put on lockdown after the shooting while police searched for the suspect.



4. The physician's identity has not been revealed.



