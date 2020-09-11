Utah doctor accused of blinding patients with unauthorized eye surgeries

Ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, allegedly performed unauthorized eye surgeries that blinded or damaged the vision of seven patients, according to local CBS affiliate KUTV.

Dr. Wyatt was charged with 14 counts of unlawful/unprofessional conduct and aggravated assault in connection with eye surgeries he performed in 2018.

The Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing suspended his license in 2016, preventing him from performing surgeries legally.

Seven patients said their injuries range from blindness to extreme pain and fuzzy vision.

One patient, Robert Arias, met Dr. Wyatt at a free health clinic in 2018. According to a lawsuit filed by Mr. Arias in 2019, Dr. Wyatt performed a procedure on Mr. Arias despite having his license revoked. The suit claims Dr. Wyatt advised Mr. Arias against seeking emergency care after he had pain in the eye and believed it was infected. Mr. Arias later saw a qualified ophthalmologist who said, "the eye is permanently disfigured and will likely need to be completely removed because of the extensive damage caused by Dr. Wyatt's illegal, reckless and shoddy treatment," reads the lawsuit.

Dr. Wyatt's lawyer is attempting to get the lawsuit dismissed because Mr. Arias is an undocumented immigrant. The lawsuit was put on hold earlier this year after Dr. Wyatt filed for bankruptcy.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.