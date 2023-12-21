Physician retirement by the numbers

The growing physician shortage isn't stopping physicians from retiring.

Here are six numbers from Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement 2023 Report" that offer a snapshot into physician retirement. The report included 1,017 respondents across 29 specialities.

1. Twenty-eight percent of physicians plan to retire in their mid to late 60s.

2. Forty-eight percent of physicians who are retiring plan to start drawing Social Security benefits at age 70.

3. Seventy-four percent of physicians want to retire at the age they've targeted due to burnout from medicine.

4. Sixty-seven percent of physicians are extremely or very confident that retirement life will be rewarding.

5. Eighty-four percent of physicians plan to spend their time and money traveling in retirement.

6. Physicians surveyed have $3 million saved for retirement today.