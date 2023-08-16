Physician pay in the 10 best states for healthcare

Physicians in Minnesota, the best state for healthcare according to personal finance site WalletHub, make an average of $305,150 annually.

In a report released July 31, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for healthcare. The site ranked the states and Washington D.C., across three dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Those dimensions were evaluated using 44 metrics, including cost of a medical visit, number of physicians per capita and average life expectancy.

Salary information comes from May 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It excludes anesthesiologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, emergency medicine physicians, family medicine physicians, general internal medicine physicians, neurologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, and pathologists.

Here are the average annual physician salaries in the 10 states with the best healthcare systems:

1. Minnesota: $305,150

2. Iowa: $241,500

3. Rhode Island: $206,420

4. North Dakota: $241,760

5. Utah: $229,470

6. Colorado: $319,370

7. Maine: $263,430

8. Hawaii: $257,240

9. South Dakota: This wage is equal to or greater than $115.00 per hour or $239,200 per year.

10. Idaho: $292,160