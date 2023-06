Emergency room physician David Meranda, MD, who worked at an Akron, Ohio-based hospital, was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a co-worker, the Akron Beacon Journal reported June 27.

Dr. Meranda pleaded guilty in May to one count of sexual battery and a first-degree felony. He is also designated as a Tier III sex offender.

He was indicted on Feb. 22.