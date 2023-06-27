Nurse sentenced to 4 years for stealing fentanyl from ASC

A former nurse who stole medical-grade fentanyl and replaced it with saline while working at Surgery Center at Jensen Beach (Fla.) was sentenced to four years in prison, TCPalm reported June 27.

According to the indictment, from February to April 2022, Catherine Dunton removed liquid fentanyl from nearly 450 vials, filled them with saline and returned the tainted vials for use during surgical procedures. She self-administered the fentanyl and pleaded guilty in April to a count of tampering with a consumer product.

Ms. Dunton was also ordered to serve four years of federal supervision following her release.