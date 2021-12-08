New York vs. Florida: How 2 states compare in number of ASCs & more

Although New York and Florida share similar populations — 20.2 million residents and 21.5 million residents, respectively — the two states have vastly different healthcare landscapes.

Here's how the two states compare in five healthcare statistics:

Number of new ASCs in 2021
New York: 16
Florida: 24

Number of ASCs overall
New York: 147
Florida: 457

Number of hospitals
New York: 186
Florida: 215

Number of physicians
New York: 94,152
Florida, 59,065

Average physician compensation
New York: $298,000
Florida: $331,000

