New York vs. Florida: How 2 states compare in number of ASCs & more

Although New York and Florida share similar populations — 20.2 million residents and 21.5 million residents, respectively — the two states have vastly different healthcare landscapes.

Here's how the two states compare in five healthcare statistics:

Number of new ASCs in 2021

New York: 16

Florida: 24

Number of ASCs overall

New York: 147

Florida: 457

Number of hospitals

New York: 186

Florida: 215

Number of physicians

New York: 94,152

Florida, 59,065

Average physician compensation

New York: $298,000

Florida: $331,000