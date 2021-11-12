All 50 states ranked by number of new ASCs in 2021

Florida led the pack this year with 24 new ASCs opened, announced or proposed in 2021.

Overall, more than 220 new ASCs were announced this year. Here are all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by number of new ASCs for 2021:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Please reach out to Marcus Robertson (mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com) with any questions or ASCs that should be added.

State

No. of new ASCs

U.S. (total)

222

Florida

24

New York

16

Texas

16

Arizona

13

California

9

Michigan

9

Ohio

8

Illinois

7

Indiana

7

Maryland

7

Virginia

7

Colorado

6

Georgia

6

Kentucky

6

Minnesota

6

Missouri

6

North Carolina

6

Pennsylvania

6

Alabama

5

Montana

5

Tennessee

5

Washington

5

Louisiana

4

New Jersey

4

Arkansas

3

Kansas

3

Utah

3

Massachusetts

2

New Hampshire

2

New Mexico

2

North Dakota

2

South Carolina

2

Wisconsin

2

Alaska

1

District of Columbia

1

Maine

1

Mississippi

1

Nebraska

1

Nevada

1

Oregon

1

Rhode Island

1

Connecticut

0

Delaware

0

Hawaii

0

Idaho

0

Iowa

0

Oklahoma

0

South Dakota

0

Vermont

0

West Virginia

0

Wyoming

0

