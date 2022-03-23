New York ASC plans $6.2M expansion into multispecialty facility

Buffalo Surgery Center in Amherst, N.Y., plans to spend $6.2 million on an expansion that would add more operating rooms and increase staff at the facility, according to The Buffalo News.

The project would relocate the ASC's gastrointestinal suite to an adjacent building and add two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and a supply room to the vacated space.

Buffalo Surgery Center is certified as a single-specialty facility for gastroenterology, orthopedics and ophthalmology and is asking to be certified as a multispecialty ASC and add general colorectal and pain management services.

The expansion, which will be funded by the ASC and its two landlords, would increase staff by 31 full-time equivalents in the first year and by another 8.5 by the third year, according to the report.

State officials will review the proposal March 24 and vote on April 5.