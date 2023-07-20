New York ASC opens world's 1st Clean Cube operating room

The University of Rochester Medicine Orthopedics Surgery Center, based in Henrietta, N.Y., opened its Clean Cube operating room, officially making it the first prefabricated operating room in the world with fully automated disinfection technology, according to a July 19 report from Building Design + Construction.

The operating room was installed in December 2022 and uses air handling and automated disinfectant systems to create a sterile field of air around the patient during surgery.

The Clean Cube system was designed by Synergy Med Global Design Solutions, a medical equipment manufacturing company.

The ASC's opening completes phase two of the University of Rochester Orthopedic & Physical Performance Center. Phase three entails a four-story rehabilitation and sports performance center that is set to open in fall 2023, according to the report.