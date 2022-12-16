New York surgery center 1st in nation to install Clean Cube operating room

The University of Rochester Medicine Orthopedics Surgery Center In Henrietta, N.Y., has installed a Clean Cube operating room, becoming the first medical center to do so, according to a Dec. 15 report from Spectrum 1 News.

The Clean Cube operating room uses air control and automated disinfectant systems to create a sterile field of air around the patient during surgery. The operating room is made of assembled glass walls as an alternative to building a completely new operating room.

The UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center is expected to open in the next few weeks.