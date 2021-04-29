Mass General $400M ASC expansion faces opposition from community, healthcare groups

A coalition of healthcare providers, community groups and business groups was created in opposition of Boston-based Mass General Brigham's ASC expansion across Massachusetts, MetroWest Daily News reported April 28.

Mass General Brigham is planning three ASCs — in Westborough, Westwood and Woburn — that would offer surgery, physician services and diagnostic imaging.

The Coalition to Protect Community Care currently includes healthcare providers Wellforce, Shields Health Care Group and UMass Memorial Health, as well as 12 other community and business groups.

The group plans to call for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to "thoroughly scrutinize MGB's proposal through the lens of health equity, community demand and cost," a spokesperson told MetroWest Daily News.

The $400 million ASC expansion is a part of the hospital's larger $1.9 billion expansion.

