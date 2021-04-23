3 ASCs included in $1.9B Mass General expansion plan

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is seeking approval to build three outpatient surgery centers across Massachusetts, MSN.com reported April 22.

The surgery centers are part of a $1.9 billion expansion plan that includes building two towers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Mass General Brigham's strategy is to push routine care to outpatient settings and community hospitals, so it can free up space for more complex patient care at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the report.

Hospital leaders submitted plans to the city April 22. They hope to break ground on the hospital expansion in 2022.

More articles on surgery centers:

8 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced recently

Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

USPI's Q1 case volume down 6.5% from 2019: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.