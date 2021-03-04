UMass Memorial opposes Mass General Brigham Westborough proposal for outpatient surgery clinic

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health Care opposed a planned outpatient facility from Mass General Brigham in Westborough, Mass., WBJ reported March 3.

Mass General Brigham is seeking permission to build an outpatient facility that will offer outpatient surgery, primary and specialty care, and behavioral health.

UMass Memorial Health Care claimed Mass General Brigham has not demonstrated a need for a new medical office. The system also claimed Mass General wrongly stated its proposed outpatient facility was free of competition. UMass claims the proposed development interferes with Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center's patient base.

UMass Memorial wants Mass General to withdraw its plans or conduct an independent cost analysis to determine if the planned facility would keep healthcare costs affordable in the state.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.