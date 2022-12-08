Largest ASC chains by number of physicians: 2021 vs. 2022

Here are the six largest ASC chains and their number of affiliated physicians in 2021 vs. 2022:
Note: This article compares data from 2021 and 2022 data sets from Becker's.
1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)
2021: 11,000+
2022: 11,000+
2. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.)
2021: 8,500
2022: 9,200
3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)
2021: 4,000+
2022: 4,600
4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
2021: 3,200
2022: 3,200
5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.)
2021: 3,000+
2022: 3,000+
6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.)
2021: 2,200
2022: 2,500