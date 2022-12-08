Largest ASC chains by number of physicians: 2021 vs. 2022

Here are the six largest ASC chains and their number of affiliated physicians in 2021 vs. 2022:

Note: This article compares data from 2021 and 2022 data sets from Becker's.

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

2021: 11,000+

2022: 11,000+

2. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.)

2021: 8,500

2022: 9,200

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

2021: 4,000+

2022: 4,600

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

2021: 3,200

2022: 3,200

5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.)

2021: 3,000+

2022: 3,000+

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.)

2021: 2,200

2022: 2,500