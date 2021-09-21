8 ASC chains with the most physicians in 2021

The largest eight ASC companies have at least 1,000 affiliated physicians, with United Surgical Partners International at the top of the pack, exceeding 11,000.

Here is where each company ranks:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 11,000+

2. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 8,500

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,000+

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,200

5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 3,000+

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 2,200

7. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 2,000

8. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,735