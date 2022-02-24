Largest ASC chains by No. of physicians — USPI has 11,000+

More than 4,500 physicians joined three of the largest ASC chains in 2021, with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, further pulling ahead of its competitors, both in terms of the number of physicians and surgery centers.

Here are the largest ASC chains by the number of affiliated physicians:

1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 11,000+

2. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 8,500

3. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 4,000

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 3,200

5. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 3,000

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 2,500

7. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 2,000

8. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville, Tenn.): 1,735