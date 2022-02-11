4,500 physicians joined 3 big ASC chains in last 12 months

Three of the nation's largest ASC companies added thousands of physicians in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Health, reported adding more than 3,400 physicians last year along with 90 high-acuity service lines. USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, an independent chain of ASCs, reported more than 600 physicians joined its ranks in 2021 after adding more than 400 in 2020.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, part of Optum, recruited about 500 physicians to add to its 2020 total, bringing it to 8,500.

