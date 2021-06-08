USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA: 10 key comparisons to know in 2021

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.



Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:



1. Number of ASCs



• USPI: 312 + 24 surgical hospitals

• AmSurg: 250 + surgery centers

• SCA: 250 + surgical facilities



2. Affiliated physicians



• USPI: 11,000+

• SCA: 10,000+

• AmSurg: 2,000



3. Number of states with centers



• SCA: 35

• AmSurg: 34

• USPI: 30



4. Q1 2021 revenue



• USPI: $646 million

• SCA: SCA didn't immediately respond to a request for financial information.

• AmSurg: AmSurg declined to provide financial information.



5. Leaders



• SCA: Caitlin Zulla joined SCA in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO. She was promoted to CEO in 2019. She previously worked at MedAssets, overseeing the revenue cycle services division.

• USPI: Brett Brodnax joined USPI in 1999. He served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer before taking on the president and CEO role in 2018.



• AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass joined Amsurg as president in 2020. He previously was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.



6. Number of employees



• USPI: 18,500

• SCA: 8,500

• AmSurg: N/A



7. Headquarters



SCA: Deerfield, Ill.

USPI: Dallas

AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.



8. Year founded



• SCA: 1982

• AmSurg: 1992

• USPI: 1998



9. Core business



• SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It has a focus on orthopedics and spine.



• USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialities ranging from ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.



• AmSurg: AmSurg focuses on primarily gastroenterology and ophthalmology ASCs across the nation.



10. Notable news so far in 2021



• USPI: USPI plans to add 25 to 40 ASCs to its network this year. It added 530 physicians in the first quarter, and its total joint replacement business grew 110 percent. The company opened its joint venture ASC with Bozeman (Mont.) Health and partnered with AdventHealth's West Florida division to acquire Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center.



• SCA: SCA broke into 2021 with plans for an ASC in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health. That ASC in Brooklyn Park, Minn., broke ground in May.



• AmSurg: In May, AmSurg and Mount Sinai Health System shared research supporting new recommendations to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer from 50 to 45.