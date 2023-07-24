Kentucky PA barred from prescribing controlled substances 

Frankfort, Ky.-based physician assistant Shelebra Bartley, who operated out of Bartley Medical Weight Loss, has been barred from prescribing or administering controlled substances from her practice, Mountain Top Media reported July 24.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure has also barred her from acting as a physician assistant without written permission from the board, practicing without a supervising physician and other stipulations.

After reviewing eight patient charts, a board consultant found Ms. Bartley kept no record of prescribed diet or behavior modification, no record of inquiries into patients' eating habits, no records of physical exams and no records of counseling on meal plans, among other violations.