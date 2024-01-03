Is AI essential to ASC success in 2024?

From supply shortages to increasing costs and staffing issues, ASCs are grappling with a number of issues. Is artificial intelligence the answer they are looking for?

The technology has the potential to provide benefits that may be useful for ASCs, such as assistance with administrative work and increased surgical precision via robotic surgery.

Some specialties, such as gastroenterology, have reported improved clinical detection with the use of AI. Physicians at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine who used artificial intelligence to perform colonoscopies saw a 13% increase in colorectal polyps detection.

As for orthopedics, presentations at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons vouched for the effectiveness of OnPoint Surgical's augmented reality and AI platforms in spine, neurosurgical, orthopedic and robotic procedures. Presenters noted the technology's accuracy and effectiveness.

Sean Moroze, MD, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay Orthopedics in Panama City, Fla., told Becker's he is excited for the changes AI will bring to all facets of care.

"In the coming years, we will see an unprecedented technological evolution that will disrupt how we practice and deliver healthcare," Dr. Moroze said. This evolution will primarily revolve around the increase in artificial intelligence and its integration into every facet of patient care. AI can streamline care by reducing physician administrative burden, improving diagnostic accuracy, eliminating redundancy and minimizing physician errors. The introduction of AI into electronic medical records will occur piecemeal, with often undetectable change. However, in the coming decade, such technology will be commonplace and come to be expected by physicians and other providers."

However, AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Although the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare poses opportunities, some patients and physicians are not completely sold.

A survey by business analytics firm Morning Consult found that although the percentage varies, a majority of every generation of Americans are worried about its use in medical situations. Baby boomers were the most concerned at 77%, while Gen X's level concern was 70% and Millennials and Gen Z tied at 63%.

Among physicians in the U.S., 65% reported in a Medscape survey that they feel at least somewhat concerned about artificial intelligence driving patient diagnostic and treatment decisions.