AI helps GI detect 13% more polyps

Northwestern Medicine physicians who used artificial intelligence to perform colonoscopies saw a 13 percent increase in colorectal polyps detection and removal, according to research posted May 10 from the Evanston, Ill.-based health system.

Gastroenterologists who used Medtronic's GI Genius detection system successfully extracted a higher number of adenomas, according to the research.

Earlier studies correlate every 1 percent increase in detected adenomas to a 3 percent decrease in cancer risk. The 13 percent detection and removal increase means computer-aided colonoscopies have the potential to decrease future diagnoses of colon cancer by 39 percent, according to Rajesh Keswani, MD, Interventional Gastroenterology Specialist at Northwestern Medical Group.