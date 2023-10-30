Over half of physicians concerned about AI driving patient treatment decisions

Around 65% of U.S. physicians are at least somewhat concerned about artificial intelligence driving patient diagnostic and treatment decisions, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and AI Report," published Oct. 30.

While 41% of physicians are only somewhat concerned, 24% are very concerned about AI being used as a substitute for clinical judgment and experience. Around 7% are not concerned at all, while 29% are not very concerned.

Although physicians are concerned about AI, nearly half (42%) indicated that they are enthusiastic about its future in their workplaces, while 30% feel neutral and 28% feel apprehensive.

While physicians are concerned about AI being used as a substitute for clinical judgment, they are more positive about it being used in a supporting role.

About 14% of physicians feel very enthusiastic about AI as an adjunct in patient treatment and diagnosis, while 42% feel enthusiastic, 34% feel apprehensive and 10% feel very apprehensive.