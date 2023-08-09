Illinois hospital lays off 20% of leadership: What ASCs need to know 

Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health 20 percent of leadership positions, along with other positions, due to economic trends.

Here are four things to know:

1. The laid-off employees represent 5 percent of the health system's salary and benefits, according to a statement provided to Becker's.

2. Laid-off employees will receive a severance package and health insurance stipend and some affected employees will be able to transfer to new roles.

3. The cuts were mainly in leadership, administrative and support sectors.

4. "This is a difficult decision that was made after careful analysis and implementation of other cost-saving measures. Memorial Health is not immune to national trends, such rising cost of supplies and equipment, high cost of labor and shifting trends in payer reimbursements," Memorial Health President and CEO Ed Curtis said. "We are committed to continuing to provide the highest quality of care for the communities we serve, and this action, while painful, enables us to focus on our core mission."