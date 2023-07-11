Since 2020, the number of female physicians with a net worth of over $5 million has grown, while the number with a net worth under $500,000 has decreased, according to Medscape's yearly physician compensation reports.

How the net worth of female physicians has changed since 2020:

2020:

Under $1 million: 61 percent

$1 million to $5 million: 34 percent

Over $5 million: 5 percent

2021:

Under $500,000: 37 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent

$1 million to $1.99 million: 21 percent

$2 million to $5 million: 18 percent

Over $5 million: 5 percent

2022:

Under $500,000: 35 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent

$1 million to $1.99 million: 20 percent

$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent

Over $5 million: 6 percent

2023:

Under $500,000: 31 percent

$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent

$1 million to $1.99 million: 19 percent

$2 million to $5 million: 25 percent

Over $5 million: 6 percent