ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

How the net worth of female physicians has changed since 2020

Claire Wallace -  

Since 2020, the number of female physicians with a net worth of over $5 million has grown, while the number with a net worth under $500,000 has decreased, according to Medscape's yearly physician compensation reports. 

How the net worth of female physicians has changed since 2020: 

2020

Under $1 million: 61 percent 

$1 million to $5 million: 34 percent

Over $5 million: 5 percent

2021:

Under $500,000: 37 percent 

$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent 

$1 million to $1.99 million: 21 percent 

$2 million to $5 million: 18 percent 

Over $5 million: 5 percent

2022

Under $500,000: 35 percent 

$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent 

$1 million to $1.99 million: 20 percent 

$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent 

Over $5 million: 6 percent

2023

Under $500,000: 31 percent 

$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent 

$1 million to $1.99 million: 19 percent 

$2 million to $5 million: 25 percent 

Over $5 million: 6 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast