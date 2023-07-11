Since 2020, the number of female physicians with a net worth of over $5 million has grown, while the number with a net worth under $500,000 has decreased, according to Medscape's yearly physician compensation reports.
How the net worth of female physicians has changed since 2020:
2020:
Under $1 million: 61 percent
$1 million to $5 million: 34 percent
Over $5 million: 5 percent
2021:
Under $500,000: 37 percent
$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent
$1 million to $1.99 million: 21 percent
$2 million to $5 million: 18 percent
Over $5 million: 5 percent
2022:
Under $500,000: 35 percent
$500,000 to $999,999: 17 percent
$1 million to $1.99 million: 20 percent
$2 million to $5 million: 21 percent
Over $5 million: 6 percent
2023:
Under $500,000: 31 percent
$500,000 to $999,999: 19 percent
$1 million to $1.99 million: 19 percent
$2 million to $5 million: 25 percent
Over $5 million: 6 percent