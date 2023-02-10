How physician has fared on the best jobs list: 5-year breakdown

The role of physician dropped to the sixth-best healthcare job in 2023, according to a U.S. News & World Report list.

For its analysis, U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here's how physician was ranked by U.S. News & World Report in the last five years:

2023: Physician was named the sixth-best healthcare job.

2022: Physician was named the fourth-best healthcare job.

2021: Physician was named the third-best healthcare job.

2020: Physician was named the fifth-best healthcare job.

2019: Physician was named the seventh-best healthcare job