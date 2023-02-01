Physician falls to 6th on list of best healthcare jobs

Physician dropped to the sixth-best healthcare job, with a median salary of $208,000 and 19,400 projected jobs between 2021 and 2031, according to a U.S. News & World Report list.

The role was ranked fourth by U.S. News & World Report in 2022.

For its analysis, U.S. News staff identified jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, each career was assigned a weighted average score out of 10 based on the following component factors: median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

U.S. News also released a list of the 100 best jobs for 2023. Here are the 11 healthcare jobs that made the top 25, accompanied by their rank:

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Medical and health services manager

4. Physician assistant

6. Physical therapist

10. Dentist

13. Physician

14. Orthodontist

17. Registered nurse

19. Occupational therapy assistant

24. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

25. Nurse anesthetist